× Expand ©Connie Springer Crowds visit the Essex Studios to enjoy the unique art.

Essex Studios Art Walk

For 22 years the Essex Studios, a 3-story historic building of art studios, has been a fixture in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, offering some of the greatest diversity of art and artists in the area. This October 7 and 8, after a pandemic-related hiatus, the Essex Studios again re-opens its doors to the public in its signature Artwalks on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Over 45 Essex artist studios will invite visitors to behind-the-scenes tours of their workspaces to share the creativity of their art, lively conversation, and tasty refreshments.

Added to the excitement of seeing resident artists’ work, visitors will also be able to enjoy several dozen area guest artists displaying their art in the building’s hallways. Rounding out the event will be live music, a taco food truck (Taqueria los Cunados), and a special poetry reading on peace and justice hosted by social activist and founder of SOS ART, Saad Ghosn.

Held in the lobby’s Missio dei Church auditorium, the poetry reading, Poems for Peace and Justice, will take place each evening from 7 to 9 pm. Eight guest poets will read their original poetry as well as the work of a poet of their choice.

On the second floor of the Essex, the Cincinnati Actor’s Studio and Academy (CASA) will provide a series of performances in conjunction with a drumming group.

The October Artwalk takes places from 6 to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday evening. Escorts will be available to help visitors navigate the building.

The Essex Studios building is located at 2511 Essex Place, Cincinnati 45206, just minutes from the Taft exit off of I-71 South. Free parking is conveniently available in the lot adjacent to the building.

For more info, call (513) 476-2170 or view the Essex Studios’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/essxstudioscincinnati or the website, https://www.essexstudioscincinnati.com/artwalk.html.