Etta May at the Kentucky Opry

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025

Etta May at the Kentucky Opry

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” To put it simply, when Etta May takes the stage, she is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass. She reflects “You know you’re getting fat when you sit in the bathtub and the water in the toilet rises!”

Born and raised in Bald Knob, Arkansas, Etta May grew up alongside nine older brothers, who referred to their baby sister as “the human sacrifice.” In fact, Etta May’s parents - her father, a potpourri farmer, and her mother, bedridden by constant childbearing, - did not realize Etta May was a girl until she required a training bra.

For more information call (270) 527-3869 or visit kentuckyopry.com

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025
