Eve Theatre Company Presents Sisters in Song

Eve Theatre Company is paying tribute to Women’s History Month with another of her “Special Eve-ents,” original productions designed to shed light on courageous and successful women who are part of Kentucky’s own history and heritage. Sisters in Song: A Celebration of Some of Kentucky’s Most Famous Female Singers (SIS) will premiere at the Bard’s Town Theatre for a limited engagement March 8-11. As with all of Eve’s original productions, SIS is designed to tour and is booking additional performances at varying venues throughout the area.

Written by Eve Co-artistic Director Susan McNeese Lynch, SIS shares the history and happenings of 11 of Kentucky’s most noted women performers, including Loretta Lynn, Rosemary Clooney, Jackie DeShannon and Mary Travers of Peter, Paul and Mary fame. Famous duos such as The Judd’s and the Hill Sisters (who wrote and performed “Happy Birthday to You”) are also included. The show features songs made famous by these women as well as stories about their lives and careers.

The play is directed by Glenna Godsey and stage managed by Brandi Hornbuckle. EK Larken is music director. The show features Godsey, Lynch and Shannan Speicher on vocals and Larken, Susan Crocker and Jessica Sharpenstein on a variety of instruments.

SIS will be performed March 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and March 11 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more. Tickets are available at www.thebardstowntheatre.org or at the door.

For more information visit thebardstowntheatre.org