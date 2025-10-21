× Expand Collage by John Andrew Dixon Evening with the Arts is Tuesday, October 21 from 6-7 pm.

Evening with the Arts: John Andrew Dixon at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Artist John Andrew Dixon will discuss his exhibit, LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY. Rooted in visual design and inspired by the avant-garde history of collage, LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY is a compelling body of work by John Andrew Dixon that transforms discarded materials into powerful statements on beauty, environment, and belonging. Created entirely from recycled and found objects — including ruined book pages, used tea bags, and fragments of roadside litter — these intricate collage landscapes offer a unique perspective on Kentucky’s rural beauty and the urgent need for environmental care. October 3 - November 1 in our Main Exhibit Hall.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org