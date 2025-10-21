Evening with the Arts: John Andrew Dixon at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Collage by John Andrew Dixon
Evening with the Arts is Tuesday, October 21 from 6-7 pm.
Artist John Andrew Dixon will discuss his exhibit, LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY. Rooted in visual design and inspired by the avant-garde history of collage, LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY is a compelling body of work by John Andrew Dixon that transforms discarded materials into powerful statements on beauty, environment, and belonging. Created entirely from recycled and found objects — including ruined book pages, used tea bags, and fragments of roadside litter — these intricate collage landscapes offer a unique perspective on Kentucky’s rural beauty and the urgent need for environmental care. October 3 - November 1 in our Main Exhibit Hall.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org