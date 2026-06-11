Evening With The Arts - Licia Priest at Art Center of the Bluegrass

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Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Evening With The Arts - Licia Priest

Join interdisciplinary artist Licia Priest for a discussion about her inspiration and her methods. Her exhibit, “Layered Reflections”, is on display in the Art Center’s Grand Hall Gallery June 20 - July 25. Admission is FREE!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

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Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
8592364054
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