An Evening with the Authors* at Planet of the Tapes

Fake Authors. Fake Books. Real Funny.

Based out of the White Rabbit Cabaret in Indianapolis, In, An Evening with the Authors* is a night of literary nonsense where comedians and actors pose as accomplished authors reading excerpts from their recent works. The show features a core cast with rotating guests presenting original material at each event. No two shows are ever the same.

Featuring Chris Vititoe, Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson, Craig Williams, Kent Carney, Paula Shypula, Sam Griswold, Eric Sablan, and Jonathan Pfendler!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events