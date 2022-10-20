× Expand An Evening with the Authors* Fake Authors. Fake Books. Real Funny.

Where literary satire meets sketch comedy.

On October 20th, some of Louisville and Indy's most creative comedians take the stage posing as accomplished authors reading from their most recent works, all vampire-themed for the spooky season!

Featuring Josh Gibson, Lena Beamish, Joey Eberling, Reed Sedgwick, Sam Griswold, Pauline Shypula, and more!

Authors* has been running once a month at the White Rabbit Cabaret in Indianapolis since for over 8 years and showcases a central cast with local guests and every evening features a unique lineup of characters. The show is strange, sometimes dark, often ridiculous and always hilarious.

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

For more information call 5022607541.