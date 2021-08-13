×

Fake Authors. Fake Books. Real Funny.Based out of the White Rabbit Cabaret in Indianapolis, In, An Evening with the Authors* is a night of literary nonsense where comedians and actors pose as accomplished authors reading excerpts from their recent works. The show features a core cast with rotating guests presenting original material at each event. No two shows are ever the same.Friday lineup:Sam GriswoldJonathan PfendlerEric SablanGreg WelshMandee McKelveyKent CarneyJune DempseyNathan WoodardThe PossumSaturday lineup:Sam GriswoldJonathan PfendlerStephen Vincent GilesGwen SunkelGreg WelshMandee McKelveyKent CarneyJune DempseyNathan WoodardThe PossumPlanet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.Be kind,Unwind