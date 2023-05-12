Evening Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Evening Birding Hike

Evening Birding Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

For this hike, meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve to celebrate migratory bird weekend. Naturalist Jacob Crider will lead this hike to explore the preserve and talk about migrations and the many species of birds found at Creasey Mahan. Be on the lookout for migratory birds such as warblers, tanagers, vireos, and buntings, along with year round residents. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/