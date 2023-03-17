An Evening of Comedy Skits & Improv - The Spotlight Playhouse Berea

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Comedy Skits

An Evening of Comedy Skits & Improv

Presented by the Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe

3/17 - 9:00pm

3/18 - 9:00pm

3/19 - 2:00pm

Due to the improv element and audience participation, we cannot guarantee the appropriation for children, but all the skits have been selected for general audiences.

Join the Bluegrass Players as they present an Evening of Comedy Skits and Improv. This hilarious show will showcase a variety of acts including audience participation, contests, and scenes from the Carol Burnett Show.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool