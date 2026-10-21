× Expand Paige Wolka An Evening with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Friends

An Evening with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Friends

An "unplugged," casual and fun musical event featuring: Tenor. Impresario. Teacher. Conductor. Star! Dr. Everett McCorvey.

With friends … Tedrin Blair Lindsay … Alicia Helm McCorvey … Reggie Smith … Ronan Tynan

Join us for an evening of music in support of Saint Peter Catholic Church’s restoration project.

Hosted by Deirdre Lyons, Alltech, and Saint Peter Catholic Church.

For more information call (859) 553-9939.