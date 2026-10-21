An Evening with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Friends
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Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Paige Wolka
An Evening with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Friends
An Evening with Dr. Everett McCorvey and Friends
An "unplugged," casual and fun musical event featuring: Tenor. Impresario. Teacher. Conductor. Star! Dr. Everett McCorvey.
With friends … Tedrin Blair Lindsay … Alicia Helm McCorvey … Reggie Smith … Ronan Tynan
Join us for an evening of music in support of Saint Peter Catholic Church’s restoration project.
Hosted by Deirdre Lyons, Alltech, and Saint Peter Catholic Church.
For more information call (859) 553-9939.