An Evening with George Eklund and Sean Corbin
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and the Poetry Gauntlet are proud to present: An Evening with George Eklund and Sean Corbin.
George Eklund will be reading from his new collection, "Toward a Credo." Sean Corbin will read from his work, including "The Leper Dreams of Snow," and discuss the Poetry Gauntlet for those interested.
Please join us for poetry and conversation.
October 9 at 6:00 PM - 7:30
859-254-4175
Z Valentine
zjackson@carnegiecenterlex.org
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/an-evening-with-george-eklund-and-sean-corbin/