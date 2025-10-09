× Expand Carnegie Center The Poetry Gauntlet Presents - 1 An Evening with George Eklund and Sean Corbin

An Evening with George Eklund and Sean Corbin

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and the Poetry Gauntlet are proud to present: An Evening with George Eklund and Sean Corbin.

George Eklund will be reading from his new collection, "Toward a Credo." Sean Corbin will read from his work, including "The Leper Dreams of Snow," and discuss the Poetry Gauntlet for those interested.

Please join us for poetry and conversation.

October 9 at 6:00 PM - 7:30

https://

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

Z Valentine

zjackson@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/an-evening-with-george-eklund-and-sean-corbin/