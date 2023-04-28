Evening Hike at Creasey Mahan

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve where naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a nice evening sunset hike through the preserve, looking for wildlife and scenic views. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.228.4362
