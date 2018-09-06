Evening In the Gardens

An Evening in the Gardens & Bluegrass International Cup are annual events benefiting Fayette Alliance and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation. More than 600 people attend these benefits to support our world-class city, farms, and healthcare in Lexington, KY.

Since 2007, the Bluegrass International Cup has been affiliated with the four-week annual “Polo in the Park” polo tournament. Guests of the Bluegrass International Cup watch high-goal, exciting polo, while also enjoying exquisite food and live music following the match.

Beginning in 2012, An Evening in the Gardens is held the night before the Bluegrass International Cup. 150 guests enjoy gourmet food and signature cocktails in an unparalleled and elegant setting, for the first 3 years the event was held in the private gardens at historic Mt. Brilliant Farm. Due to its incredible success, Evening in the Gardens has also become an annual tradition leading- up to the polo festivities.

Both events will be held rain or shine. Attire is cocktail casual.

Individual tickets include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets do not include a seat at a table, however open lounge seating is available.

2018 Event Information

7th Annual Evening In the Gardens

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Mt. Brilliant Farm

Join us for dinner and a live auction.

—————-

12th Annual Bluegrass International Cup

Friday, September 7, 2018

Mt. Brilliant Farm in Lexington, KY

For more information visit fayettealliance.com