Evening at Isaac’s: Fall Garden Supper Club

November 3 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Edible Garden brings a full bounty during the fall and the team at Isaac’s Café loves to make the most of it. Join us for an Evening at Isaac’s. Enjoy light appetizers on the café patio. Tour the Edible Garden, and meet back at the patio for a cooking demonstration using fresh ingredients. Enjoy the freshly prepared meal complete with live music and great conversation.

Bernheim Members $20; Non-Members $25

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the event.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org