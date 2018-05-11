Evening At Isaac’s: Spring Garden Supper Club

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Evening At Isaac’s: Spring Garden Supper Club

May 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for an Evening at Isaac’s! The Edible Garden’s Spring bounty will be the backdrop for an evening of food, fun and festivities. Enjoy live music, appetizers, a garden tour, cooking demonstration and of course a wonderful supper. Don’t miss out on this one of a kind experience to taste all that the spring garden has to offer.

Bernheim Members $25; Non-Members $30.

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program; Call (502) 955 – 8512

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-955-8512
