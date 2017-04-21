An Evening at Isaac’s: Spring Garden Supper Club

April 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for live music, appetizers, a spring garden tour, cooking demonstration and of course, supper. Don’t miss out on this unique experience to taste all that the spring garden has to offer.

Bernheim Members $25; Non-Members $30

Space is limited so make your reservations today! Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org