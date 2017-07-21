Evening at Isaac’s: Summer Garden Supper Club

July 21 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for live music with the Juggerloos, appetizers, summer garden tour, cooking demonstration, and, of course, supper, which will be paired with wine from our neighbor, Forest Edge Winery. Don’t miss out on this unique experience to taste all the Edible Garden has to offer in the summer.

Bernheim Members $25; Non – Members $30

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org