An Evening at the Kitchen Table - James B. Beam Distilling Co.

An Evening at the Kitchen Table

For our second installment of ‘An Evening at The Kitchen Table’, The Kitchen Table at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a beautiful four-course dining experience.

The menu will feature a variety of dishes highlighting the best of The Kitchen Table, cocktails, and one-of-a-kind pours. Our ingredients are locally sourced, bringing to life recipes that nod to our family’s deep Kentucky roots and the land we call home.

Dinner reservations start at 5pm and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

Our Valentine’s Day menu will feature appetizers including beef tartare and smoked salmon, paired with entrees including a Cedar Creek ribeye and crispy confit duck.

Menu preview and reservation link is available online at beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=an-evening-at-the-kitchen-table

Plan ahead for these dinners: Friday, March 17 – special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

Menus will change each month, allowing guests to experience something new each time they dine at The Kitchen Table.

For more information, please call 502.347.2920 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=an-evening-at-the-kitchen-table