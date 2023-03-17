× Expand The Kitchen Table An Evening at The Kitchen Table

An Evening at The Kitchen Table

Join us for our next installment of ‘An Evening at The Kitchen Table’, The Kitchen Table at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an inspired four-course dining experience.

The menu will feature a variety of dishes highlighting the best of The Kitchen Table and inspired by St. Patrick’s Day, paired with cocktails and one-of-a-kind pours. Our ingredients are locally sourced, bringing to life recipes that nod to our family’s deep Kentucky roots and the land we call home.

Our St. Patrick’s Day menu will feature unique main courses including corned beef and bangers and mash, and unique desserts like Irish bread pudding!

Dinner reservations start at 5pm and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

Menu preview and reservation link is available online at visitthekitchentable.com/

Plan ahead for our next upcoming dinner on Thursday, April 13th!

Menus will change each month, allowing guests to experience something new each time they dine at The Kitchen Table.

For more information call (502) 347-2920 or visit http://visitthekitchentable.com/