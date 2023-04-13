An Evening at The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

× Expand Beam Suntory An Evening at the Kitchen Table

An Evening at The Kitchen Table

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on April 13th for ‘An Evening at The Kitchen Table’, an elevated dinner experience featuring a unique menu, craft cocktails, and one-of-kind bourbon pours!

April’s special menu will feature a variety of dishes highlighting our Beam-inspired fare with a New Orleans twist and the best of Cajun flavors. Enjoy appetizers like fried shrimp remoulade and smoked and fried oysters, paired with entrees including crawfish and grits, and desserts like sourdough beignets.

Dinner reservations start at 5pm and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

Menu preview and reservation link is available online at resy.com/cities/clrmnt/venues/the-kitchen-table-

Plan ahead for our next dinner on Tuesday, May 23rd. Menus will change each month, allowing guests to experience something new each time they dine at The Kitchen Table.

526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

For more information, please call 502.347.2920 or visit resy.com/cities/clrmnt/venues/the-kitchen-table-