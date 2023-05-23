× Expand The James B. Beam Distilling Co. The Kitchen Table

An Evening at The Kitchen Table

Visit The Kitchen Table at The James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, KY on May 23rd for ‘An Evening at The Kitchen Table’, an elevated dinner experience featuring a unique menu, craft cocktails, and one-of-kind bourbon pours!

Our May menu is inspired by the Beam family’s love for BBQ and features our take on Kentucky classics including brisket and smoked chicken along with delicious sides, sweets, and cocktail pairings made with our famous family of brands.

Dinner reservations start at 5pm and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

Also check out upcoming events and future dates to join us for dinner!

For more information call (502) 543-9877 or visit beamdistilling.com