An Evening at The Kitchen Table - James B. Beam Distilling

An Evening at The Kitchen Table'

We’re excited to announce that this year, one night per month, The Kitchen Table at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. will open for dinner! “An Evening at The Kitchen Table” will feature a themed, four-course dining experience curated by our chef and includes appetizer, main course, side and dessert courses along with suggested cocktail pairings. Each course will have multiple options for guests to choose from and highlight the best of The Kitchen Table. Ingredients are locally sourced and bring to life the recipes that nod to the Beam family’s deep Kentucky roots and the land we call home.

Menus will change each month, allowing guests to experience something new each time they dine at The Kitchen Table.

Dinner reservations start at 5pm and can be made via Resy. No prepayment is required. Pricing is determined by entree selection and beverages will be available for additional purchase.

The first dinner will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Plan ahead for these dinners: Tuesday, February 14 – special Valentine’s Day menu; and Friday, March 17 – special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

526 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110 USA

For more information, please call 502.347.2908 or visit beamdistilling.com/distillery-events#id=106617