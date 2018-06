Evening on the Ohio River Paddle: Westport Row & Kayak Club

Evening on the Ohio River Paddle: Westport Row & Kayak Club. Launch at the Westport Boat Ramp in Westport, KY. Must be a member of the Oldham County History Center to participate. Must bring your own kayak and be at least 21 years old.

$20 per person, includes dinner & drinks. 5-8 pm.

Reservations required.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org