An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council

Originally from Texas, the singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist has lived and toured all over the world, including South Africa where he met and lived with his wife Juliette for 15 years. Shawn, Juliette, and their son Liam moved to the Louisville, Kentucky area in 2016.

This will be Shawn's first concert in Louisville since moving to the area and his first Kentucky engagement in over a decade.

For more information call (502) 561-5422 or visit worldkentucky.org

Info

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council - 2019-12-03 18:00:00