Artist: Shawn PhillipsSponsor: World Affairs Council and Druther'sVenue Sponsor: Muhammad Ali Center Enigmatic folk-rock icon and guitar virtuoso Shawn Phillips plays the Ali Center on December 3rd in a concert benefiting the World Affairs Council.

An Evening with Shawn Phillips: A Concert Benefiting the World Affairs Council

Originally from Texas, the singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist has lived and toured all over the world, including South Africa where he met and lived with his wife Juliette for 15 years. Shawn, Juliette, and their son Liam moved to the Louisville, Kentucky area in 2016.

This will be Shawn's first concert in Louisville since moving to the area and his first Kentucky engagement in over a decade.

For more information call (502) 561-5422 or visit worldkentucky.org