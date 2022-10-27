Evenings Upstairs at McCracken County Public Library Featuring author Lee Cole

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Doors open at 5PM library closes at 7PM

Presentation from 5:30-6:30 PM

Lee Cole was born and grew up in Western Kentucky. A recent graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, he now lives in New York. Groundskeeping is his first novel, and was selected as a Today Show #ReadWithJenna Book Club pick.

“Cole’s nimble debut combines elements of Southern fiction, the campus novel, and youthful romance . . . This is the strongest story about young writers in love since Andrew Martin’s Early Work.” —Publishers Weekly

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

