Evenings Upstairs Front Porches, Kentucky & Your Hometown

× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

Evenings Upstairs - Front Porches, Kentucky, and Your Hometown

Mar 28, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Michael Johnathon, Kentucky Writer & Musician

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C.

The emotional horizon over America has changed so much the past 10 years. Anger, guns, school violence, and stress seem to permeate everything. Once upon a time, the front porch was the great pulpit, the community stage for families and hometowns. These days, they don't even build front porches on homes anymore. How do we get the "front porch spirit" back into our communities?

Michael Johnathon is a folksinger, songwriter, concert performer, author who created and hosts the worldwide broadcast of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour with a radio audience with over a million listeners each week on 500 public radio stations, PBS-TV coast-to-coast plus American Forces Radio Network in 173 nations. He also created the world's first multi-camera weekly music series broadcast on the internet.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net