× Expand Thomas Freese Thomas Freese, Kentucky storyteller

Evenings Upstairs - Haunted People and Haunted Places

Oct 24, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

With Thomas Freese, Kentucky storyteller.

It’s the time of the year for spooky tales!

Join us as Kentucky Storyteller Thomas Freese shares true tales from his travels around Kentucky, including stories of a wide range of spirit encounters: children with invisible friends, loved ones come back to visit, Civil War ghosts, Ouija board sessions gone bad, animal ghosts…and more. He has authored 9 books of ghost stories including: Shaker Ghost Stories from Pleasant Hill, Kentucky, Haunted Battlefields of the South, Fog Swirler and 11 Other Ghost Stories, Eerie Encounters in Everyday Life, Shaker Spirits Shaker Ghosts, Ghosts Spirits and Angels True Tales from Kentucky and Beyond, Strange and Wonderful Things a Collection of Ghost Stories with Special Appearances by Witches and Other Bizarre Creatures, More True Tales of Ghosts Spirits and Angels and Halloween Sleepwalker.

While some folks collect stamps and coins, Thomas Freese collects stories of the other-worldly sort. "I collect the true tales of folks' encounters with angels, spirits, ghosts, UFOs, Sasquatch, witches and creatures from other dimensions.

"I’ve had an interest in spirits and ghosts since I was a child and I actively began collecting ghost stories in the 1990s, writing my first book, Shaker Ghost Stories from Pleasant Hill, Kentucky in 1998," says Freese. "I have so many ghost stories collected that I offer, as a performing storyteller, many programs that are sub-categories including Shaker Ghosts, Civil War Ghosts, Animal Ghost Stories, and more."

Also a multimedia visual artist, Freese taught as an artist-in-residence for many years through the Kentucky Art’s Council's Arts Education program.

Freese is a popular presenter having performed storytelling programs from Argentina to Alaska. He lends his musical talents to his story telling performances. He plays guitar, harmonica, and other instruments. Thomas Freese is an animated storyteller who uses a wide range of voices, plays guitar and sings original songs.

A book signing will follow his presentation.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net