Evenings Upstairs - A History of Native Americans in Kentucky

Nov 21, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Presented by A. Gwynn Henderson, UK archaeologist and member of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.

In celebration of Kentucky Native American Heritage Month, Henderson will discuss the history of the diverse Native American peoples of Western Kentucky as told through objects, places, and documents.

The period she will consider extends from around 10,000 B.C., when the first peoples arrived in what we now call Kentucky, through the early A.D. 1800s, when Federal Indian policy forced Native groups living east of the Mississippi River to move from their homelands.

Henderson received her B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Delaware in 1975, and has lived in Kentucky since she joined an excavation in Jefferson County directed by University of Kentucky archaeologists in June 1977. She subsequently received her M.A. in Anthropology in 1982 from UK and in 1998, her Ph.D. in Anthropology (with a minor in Native American History) from the same institution. She currently is Staff Archaeologist/Education Coordinator at the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Kentucky.

