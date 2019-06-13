× Expand Kentucky Humanities Rachel Lee Rogers as Jean Ritchie

Evenings Upstairs - Kentucky Humanities Chautauqua presents: Rachel Lee Rogers as Jean Ritchie, Damsel with a Dulcimer

Jun 13, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Ritchie is portrayed by Rachel Lee Rogers of Versailles, KY. Rogers trained at Northern Kentucky University, Rutgers, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Traditional musician, songwriter, poet, commercial performer, recording artist, author and composer Jean Ritchie, born in Viper, Perry County, Kentucky, in 1922, was the youngest of Balis and Abigail Ritchie's 14 children. She began her recording career in 1952, signing with Elektra Records. Throughout her career she recorded more than 35 albums, which strongly reflected her Kentucky heritage and featured her playing the mountain dulcimer. Known as the "Mother of Folk," Ritchie was a major contributor to the national revival of folk music across American during the mid to second half of the 20th century.

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C. and The Friends of The Library.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net