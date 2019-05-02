× Expand City of Paducah Paducah Kentucky City Hall

Evenings Upstairs - The Man Behind Paducah's City Hall: Edward Durell Stone

May 2, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Melinda Winchester, Historic Preservationist

Join us for an engaging presentation on world renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, his famous works and fascinating career.

Winchester has worked extensively throughout Missouri and Kentucky preserving architectural resources through National Register listings and historic tax credits. As the Downtown Development Specialist for Paducah she was instrumental in obtaining the National Register listing for city hall. She currently serves as a Relationship Manager in Private Banking with Paducah Bank.

Winchester has an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Historic Preservation. At SEMO she was a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and is an Alumni Member of Sigma Pi Kappa Preservation Honor Society.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net