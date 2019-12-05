× Expand Paducah Art House Alliance Columbia Theatre

Evenings Upstairs - Pulling Back the Curtain on the Columbia Theatre : Past, Present, and Future

Dec 5, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The lights were bright on Broadway when the Columbia Theatre opened its doors in April of 1927. Men in double breasted suits and women in hats and gloves lined up for their "golden tickets" as the silent movie It premiered at the fabulous new theatre in downtown Paducah.

Learn about the art, architecture, and preservation of this iconic structure in a presentation led by Darlene Mazzone, Chair of the Paducah Art House Alliance, the task force charged with the goal of bringing this landmark structure back to life. Joining her will be Landee Bryant, Executive Director of Maiden Alley Cinema, for a look at what the future might be like inside the Columbia, and architect and historian Randy Davis, who has made a lifelong study of the Columbia's past grandeur.

Darlene Mazzone is the president of Mazzone Communications and publisher of PADUCAH LIFE Magazine. The firm is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency with clients in both the public and private sectors. Mazzone is a Kentucky native and currently serves as the Chair of the Paducah Art House Alliance, a task force to restore the landmark Columbia Theatre in downtown Paducah. She is a past chair of Paducah's Main Street board, the WKMS Community Advisory Board, and a former member of the Kentucky Arts Council Board. In 2016, PADUCAH LIFE Magazine was presented a Governor’s Award for the Arts from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Landee Bryant is the Executive Director of Maiden Alley Cinema. She is a graduate of Murray State University with a BFA in Photography and Textiles and an MS in Human Development & Leadership (emphasis in Non-Profit Organizations). Bryant is the Director of the MAC River’s Edge International Film Festival and co-produces the Paducah 48-Hour Film Project. She serves on the Paducah Main Street Board and is a member of the Art House Convergence. She is a past member of the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX).

Randy Davis specialized in healthcare as a licensed architect for over 25 years. Randy’s personal passion is in historic preservation which he has utilized in serving as an integral part of the restoration of his hometown of Paducah. Davis is a member of the Paducah Arts House Alliance and formerly served on the Preservation Kentucky Board, Paducah Main Street Board, Paducah Main Street Design Committee, Growth Incorporated Board, and Market House Theater Board

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net