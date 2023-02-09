× Expand McCracken County Public Library Black History Month Presentation - 1 African Americans in the Civil War

Evenings Upstairs Series Black History Month -African Americans in the Civil War

Doors open at 5PM library closes at 7PM

Presentation from 5:30-6:30 PM

The presentation will discuss the important role of Black Kentuckians in prosecuting the American Civil War. The actions taken by United States Colored Troops and, on their behalf, established new citizenship rights, norms and opportunities for all Americans.

Dr. Alicestyne Turley is a historian and educator. She holds degrees from Georgetown College, Mississippi State University, and the University of Kentucky and has been a faculty member at the University of Louisville and Berea College. Dr. Turley is the former Director of Freedom Stories, Unearthing the Black Heritage of Appalachia, a NEH Project of the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a member of the Kentucky Historical Society Governing Board, and author of the newly released book, Gospel of Freedom, Black Evangelicals and the Underground Railroad, published by University Press of Kentucky.

With support of Kentucky Humanities

Kentucky Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington, D.C.

For more information contact Adult Programming Coordinator bwrinkle@mclib.net 270-442-2510 x117.

All programs are free & open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 or visit mclib.net