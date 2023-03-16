× Expand McCracken County Public Library The Finest Place We Know -Murray State University

Evenings Upstairs Series The Finest Place We Know : Centennial History of Murray State University

5:00 PM Book Signing

5:30-6:30 Presentation

Led by authors Robert L. Jackson, president of Murray State University; Sean J. McLaughlin, special collections and exhibits director at Murray State University and Sarah Marie Owens, library specialist at Murray State University.

When Murray State University was founded shortly after World War I, it was a modest, one-building teachers’ college with a mandate to prepare better-trained educators for schools in the Jackson Purchase area of western Kentucky. Now Murray State has grown to become a major university with nearly 10,000 students from all over the world. Over the past century, this institution has indelibly shaped the lives of generations of talented young people, some of whom went on to enjoy remarkable careers at NASA, on the Kentucky Supreme Court, in Hollywood, and with the NBA.

The Finest Place We Know celebrates the one-hundred-year story of Murray State University by looking back on the people, places, and events that have shaped the institution’s history and presents an in-depth account of one of Kentucky’s prosperous public universities.

