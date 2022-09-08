Evenings Upstairs The Wheelhouse Rousters Live

Join us in celebration of Paducah’s river heritage

The Wheelhouse Rousters draws not only their moniker and musical style from the river and its industry, but their ebb and flow of energy. Focusing on roustabout music of Ohio River Valley collected by Mary Wheeler, the Rousters share the sounds of the American inland waterways. Having performed with various artist upon notable boats such as the Delta Queen, Queen of the Mississippi, America River Barge Explorer, Belle of Louisville and the Spirit of Peoria the members of the Wheelhouse Rousters have also opened for such acts as Pokey LaFarge and the South City Three, Shooter Jennings, The Legendary Shack Shakers, Billy Strings, and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper.

