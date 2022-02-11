Everyday Kitchen Valentine's Day/Weekend special

Everyday Kitchen Café is offering a special Valentine’s Day/Weekend four-course prix-fixe dinner menu on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 featuring the finest farm-to-table bounty the Ohio River Valley has to offer. This special Valentine's menu will be $68 per person (not including tax and gratuity) and includes a welcoming glass of bubbles, four delicious courses and a special holiday take-home treat from Chef Mike Wajda. Custom drink pairings will be available for an add-on as well as the restaurant’s regular menu. This prix-fix dinner menu will be the only menu available on Monday, Feb. 14, as well as the bar menu. Visit Open Table to make a reservation.

For more information call (502) 805-7345 or visit everydaykitchen.com

To make reservation: opentable.com/r/everyday-kitchen-restaurant-and-bar-louisville