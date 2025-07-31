Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere

to

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere

We’re proud to present Everything In Its Place, a short fictional film inspired by true stories from residents in Lexington’s First District.

Join us for the red carpet premiere. Doors open at 7 PM, and the screening begins promptly at 7:45 PM. Stick around after the show for a Q&A, Talkback and a community mixer/reception. Come support local talent and be part of this special celebration of community.

Admission is free. This event is open to all ages. Register to reserve your seats, space is limited.

🧵Dress to impress- It’s a red carpet event

📆Thursday, July 31, 2025

⏰7:00 pm-10:00 pm

🎟️The Kentucky Theatre

For more information visit https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=499528~4bf9e7f1-1009-40cc-a9d9-a2c743b0ce02&  

Questions contact: rootsreelsfilmproject@gmail.com

Info

Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Film
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere - 2025-07-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere - 2025-07-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere - 2025-07-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Everything In Its Place: A Roots & Reels Film Premiere - 2025-07-31 19:00:00 ical