VIRTUAL --The Evolution of Plants – Virtual Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens The Evolution of Plants Workshop

Please note that this workshop is now Virtual!

Ever wondered what makes a fern a fern, why some trees make cones, and others flowers? Is that algae on my stairs really a plant?! Join horticulture apprentice, Silas Zoeller, as he charts a course through the evolutionary history of plants from algae to lily, making stops in time to discuss various stages of plant development through the lens of living plants that you can find or add to your own gardens today.

We will send the Zoom link a few days before the workshop.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/