Exes & Emo: A Heartbreakers Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

Whether you're dealing with a heartbreak or the one dealing 'em out, this party's for you! Join us at Butchertown Brewing on February 15th for Exes & Emo: A Heartbreakers Silent Disco! We're dedicating one channel to all the angstiest emo and pop punk hits we can fit into this three-hour event. Say goodbye to Valentine's Day and come belt your broken heart out!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.