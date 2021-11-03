Exhibit The Education of Desire at Kore Gallery

“The Education of Desire” by Sabra Crockett featuring wearable art by Edwin Ramirez. The Show will run November 3rd through November 28th!

Sabra has been working on a series of paintings that explore our relationship with nature, and how we value it.

“ It is weighing on me that we are encountering a sixth mass extinction currently, and our excessive over-use of our natural resources is destroying these living masterpieces that we take for granted. I wanted to create a body of work that addresses this fact without bombarding people with the message.”

Although Sabra paints various natural elements, most of this show highlights birds and animals from the Americas.“ At first I took birds and animals out of their normal habitat, and placed them in front of damask backgrounds to give them a sense of importance. Now I am constructing spaces with the patterns, and intentionally giving them a sort of cramped feeling, because that is what we keep doing to these creatures. We take away their natural habitat for our own means, and construct spaces for them to live.”

Alongside Sabra's paintings will be displayed the 3D artwork of Edwin Ramirez. Edwin creates fantastical sculptural and wearable masks embellished with locally foraged and recycled materials. His current body of work is focusing on naturally occurring shapes and the similarities they share with the human body.

For more information call (502) 333-4355 or visit koreartgallery.com