Exhibition Opening: Kole Nichols

Institute 193 is thrilled to announce the opening of Even When It’s Dark Out, a new exhibition featuring the work of Kole Nichols. The show will open in the new year on January 10, 2025, from 6–8 PM and will run through February 22 in our main gallery at 215 North Limestone.

For more information call (859) 619-6333 or visit institute193.org/events/2025/1/10/institute-193-reopens