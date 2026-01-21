× Expand EXILE EXILE

EXILE Live at Renfro Valley

EXILE's FIRST SHOW of 2026 will be at #RenfroValley on 2/14! 😍 Grab your tickets today at 🎟 https://bit.ly/EXILE26

Exile formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, Kentucky but managed to top both the pop and country charts with eighteen hits collectively, including eleven No. 1s during their 60-year-long career. Their iconic smash hit, “Kiss You All Over,” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978. In the early 1980s, Exile started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts, Exile had ten No. 1 singles, including “Woke Up In Love” and "Give Me One More Chance."The hit song "Kiss You All Over" was used in the 1996 Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmoreand the 2006 film Employee of the Month, among others. They have written hit songs for other major label artists, including Alabama, Diamond Rio, and Restless Heart.

The five original Exile members re-formed in 2008 and continue to tour today. Current band members include J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis, and Steve Goetzman. In 2023, Exile celebrated its 60th anniversary as a band and the 45th anniversary of the hit song “Kiss You All Over.”

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events