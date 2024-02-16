Exile - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Exile Exile

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony)

Formed in Kentucky, Exile skyrocketed to rock and roll fame with their 1978 chart-topper “Kiss You All Over.” Shifting to country music, the band had ten number one singles including “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory,” “Give Me One More Chance,” and “She’s a Miracle.” This cross-over band has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry more than 100 times and sold over 8 million records worldwide.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/exile/