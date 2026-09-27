× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Experience Shelbyville’s Past: A Narrated Historic Downtown Walking Tour

Ever wondered who lived and worked in our historic downtown area in the past? In the heart of a county established in 1792 and named for our first and fifth governor, the city of Shelbyville sprang into existence and still maintains a historic district which represents many eras. The Shelby County Historical Society has recently updated a Historic Downtown Shelbyville Self-Guided Walking Tour brochure (funding provided in part by a grant from ShelbyKY Tourism) and will offer two narrated tours based on sites contained within the brochure, plus a few extras! Tours will be offered on October 9th at 3 pm and October 21st at 2 pm, and be given by Brian Cushing, Historic District Coordinator for the City of Shelbyville.

The narrated tours begin at the SCHS Museum, located at 627 Main St., where visitors may see the current “250 Years of Clothing in Shelby County, Kentucky” exhibit before or after the tour. Perfect for an autumn afternoon stroll, a few sites could be considered a little spine tingling such as the building across the street from the museum, Layson Hall, constructed circa 1870 by Robert M. Layson for his undertaking business. You might make a stop at the former location of the Armstrong Hotel and learn about this site of a famous, highly scandalous murder in 1937. Go a little further and stop at the Shelbyville Fountain, erected in 1895. You’ll learn about the log blockhouse that stood nearby and came under attack in 1864 by Confederate Cpt. Dave Martin and his gang. These are just a few of the stories you’ll hear on this walking tour along Main Street.

The walking tour brochure is one of the SCHS’s 250th projects to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Brochures are available at the SCHS Museum located at 627 Main St. and various downtown businesses if you wish to take the self-guided tour at your leisure.

Celebrating 250 years of history in Shelby County, Kentucky!

Tours are FREE. Registration not required, but strongly suggested. In case of inclement weather, tours will be cancelled. Register or find out more by calling (502) 513-5555 or emailing director@shelbykyhistory.org.