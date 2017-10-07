Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race

to Google Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00

Grant County Extension Office 105 Baton Rouge Road, Williamstown, Kentucky 41097

Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race

Explore the Mud in Grant County! Over 20 obstacles through scenic, hilly Williamstown, KY. Start line is at the Grant County Extension Office located at 105 Baton Rouge Road, Williamstown, KY 41097. Register online and get a free t-shirt! Proceeds benefit Grant County healthy lifestyle initiatives. Entry Fees: Single Registration - $55; Group Rate of 10+ people - $45 per person; Race Day Registration - $65. Non-refundable. Parent/guardian must accompany children under the age of 13.

Deadline to register, Friday, September 22

For registration and more information visit explorethemud.eventbrite.com

Info
Grant County Extension Office 105 Baton Rouge Road, Williamstown, Kentucky 41097 View Map
Fitness
to Google Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race - 2017-10-07 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 21, 2017

Saturday

July 22, 2017

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™