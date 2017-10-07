Explore the Mud: Obstacle Course Race

Explore the Mud in Grant County! Over 20 obstacles through scenic, hilly Williamstown, KY. Start line is at the Grant County Extension Office located at 105 Baton Rouge Road, Williamstown, KY 41097. Register online and get a free t-shirt! Proceeds benefit Grant County healthy lifestyle initiatives. Entry Fees: Single Registration - $55; Group Rate of 10+ people - $45 per person; Race Day Registration - $65. Non-refundable. Parent/guardian must accompany children under the age of 13.

Deadline to register, Friday, September 22

For registration and more information visit explorethemud.eventbrite.com