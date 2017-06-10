Second Saturday: Explorers and Trailblazers and Kindergarten Countdown

Amazing, awe-inspiring stories come to light when you explore your city, your state and the world around you. Come blaze your own trail as you laugh and learn through special objects, games, crafts and our great live performances. Follow in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea . . . of sailors who conquered the seas . . . and astronauts who made it to the moon.

Make sure to join our friends from the Louisville Free Public Library to help you select a book with more stories of adventure and daring-do. You can even check out a book with your library card!

As a Ready for K Alliance partner, the Frazier History Museum is excited to host a Kindergarten Countdown event to coincide with this month’s SECOND SATURDAY. Ready for K Alliance is a partnership between Metro United Way, Louisville Metro, LFPL, JCPS, and PNC Bank, with support from cultural and educational institutions throughout the county, with a goal of supporting children's transitions into kindergarten.

For more information about the program, including other community events, visit lfpl.org/kindergarten.html.

For more information on the Frazier Museum visit fraziermuseum.org