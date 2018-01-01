Egyptology, an ancient commerce route and the array of archaeological research underway at the University of Louisville are topics for a spring archaeology lecture series at UofL and University of Kentucky.

UofL’s history department and anthropology departments and the Archaeological Institute of America’s Kentucky Society are sponsoring the free, public “Lectures in Archaeology.” Here is the spring 2018 schedule:

Feb. 1 -- “Monks, Mummies and Men of Letters: Exploring Egypt in the Age of Enlightenment,” 6 p.m., Chao Auditorium, UofL’s Ekstrom Library. Jennifer Westerfeld, UofL associate professor of history and AIA-Kentucky Society president, will talk about how and why the academic study of ancient Egypt developed and will identify the first Egyptologists who worked to advance European knowledge about the region.

March 1 – “West Meets East: Commerce between Ancient Rome and South Asia,” 7:30 p.m., Auditorium, UK’s W.T. Young Library. Sethuraman Suresh, an archaeologist and exhibition curator who works for the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, will talk about the Rome-South Asia trade links that flourished for about six centuries and the coins, ceramics and sculptures left behind in those visits. Suresh is a 2017-2018 Samuel Kress lecturer for the Archaeological Institute of America.

March 22 -- “Spotlight on Archaeology at the University of Louisville,” 6 p.m., location to be announced. Speakers will include UofL anthropology faculty members Jonathan Haws, Anna Browne Ribeiro and Amanuel Beyin, who will discuss their research and opportunities for studying archaeology and anthropology at UofL.

For more information visit kyarchaeology.com or contact Jennifer Westerfeld at 502-852-3756 or jennifer.westerfeld@louisville.edu.