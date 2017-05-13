Exploring the Health Benefits of Plant Based Eating

May 13 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” – HIPPOCRATES (460-377 B.C.)

Join Visitor Services Assistant Manager, Kathy Hart, a Certified Food for Life Cooking Instructor, to learn why and how to cook plant-based meals to improve your health as well as the health of the planet. Hart will give cooking demonstrations using the bounty of our Edible Garden, with plenty of samples so no one goes away hungry

Bernheim Members $20; Non-Members $25

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the start of the program by calling (502) 955-8512. $5 per car environmental fee for non-Members applies

For more information visit bernheim.org