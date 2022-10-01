Exploring Kentucky Cemeteries - Virtual

× Expand Kentucky Genealogical Society Exploring Kentucky Cemeteries

Cemeteries can be extremely helpful for researching Kentucky ancestors. These sacred spaces can hold many clues to help you piece your family tree together, but like a Kentucky karst landscape, cemetery research in the Commonwealth is full of peaks and valleys. With over 43,000 unique cemeteries, Kentucky has more cemeteries than any other U.S. state or commonwealth. This presentation will provide an overview of the wildly expansive Kentucky cemetery ecosystem. Why are there so many Kentucky cemeteries? How do you research a cemetery when you live far away? Where are the cemetery records? How do you preserve a grave marker for the future? Are grave markers reliable? What's the most important information you need to capture in a cemetery? All these questions and more will be explored. You'll leave with helpful information to help you leverage cemeteries as a research tool. Visit www.kygs.org/events to register.

For more information, please visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3238992353954382607