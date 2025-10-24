Exploring Melville's Enduring Influence: Symposium Bridges Law and the Humanities, 10/24-25, UC Law
The University of Cincinnati College of Law, in partnership with the Law and Humanities Institute, will host Melville's Legacy for Law and the Humanities, a two-day symposium examining the lasting impact of Herman Melville's work on law, literature, and culture. Taking place Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 - Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, the event will bring together leading scholars from across the country to explore Melville's complex portrayals of justice, authority, and morality - themes that continue to resonate deeply in both legal and humanistic discourse. The symposium is free and open to the public. However, registration is appreciated and encouraged.
Date and Time: Friday, 24 October 2025 at 08:45 - Saturday, 25 October 2025 at 12:00
Venue details: University of Cincinnati College of Law, 2925 Campus Green Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45221, United States
